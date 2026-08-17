They Sent the Capital Police to Threaten Me In My Home

For decades, I’ve called congressional offices to advocate for a better future. On several occasions, staffers have threatened to call Capitol Police on me for using my constitutional rights.

This week, it actually happened.

Evan Stern joined me to unpack my visit from Capitol Police, what led to it, and what I will – and will not – be doing going forward. They were clear: I broke no laws. The intent was to chill my speech and to intimidate me, but I’m not going to stop. And neither should you.

Thank you to everyone who joined us on this special edition of Zach’s $1 Buck Stack. No paywall here, the full replay is available to all. Please watch, like, and restack this video. -Zach

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