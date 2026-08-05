The $1 Breakthrough, With Michelle Songy

Michelle asked, we answered:

This one’s exciting— our first guest. A month into Zach’s $1 Buck Stack, we sat down with Michelle Songy, whose note on the platform’s payment limits went properly viral this week. We discussed the $1 loophole, how it actually works under the hood, and why we think Substack should build this in officially instead of leaving creators to hack it together. This entire conversation was free, top to bottom — no paywall on this special edition.

The Note That Started It

Michelle’s note hit a nerve, and the responses backed her up immediately. She wrote up a short list of ideas beyond Substack’s current limits — a $1 tier, pay-per-post, a reader “wallet,” creator bundles, better discovery tools for smaller writers — after personally maxing out around three or four paid Substack subscriptions despite reading far more than that, a pattern she says is common even among readers with real disposable income. She posted it almost as an afterthought on a Friday and came back from massively fired up community.

It’s working already: Michelle’s seen five times the paid subscribers she had before she quietly engineered the same effective $1 price herself.

How the Discount Actually Works

Substack’s list-price floor is $5 a month — but a permanent, sitewide discount isn’t against the rules, and that’s the entire trick. Both Zach’s Substack and Michelle’s are technically priced at $5/month with an 80% “special offer” discount applied automatically to every new subscriber by default — landing at $1/month or $10/year ($12 in Michelle’s case).

Evan opened up our Dashboard to film a short walkthrough of the actual settings, which we’re including here for any publisher who wants to set this up on their own automatic discount.

There’s one real catch: Apple takes its own cut on App Store checkout, and the discount doesn’t apply there. If a reader upgrades through the App Store instead of a browser, they get charged the full list price — a problem both Zach and Michelle have hit with their own subscribers. Awareness is the fix: why do you think we’re constantly reminding you to check out on the web, pay with a card, and never upgrade through the App Store? :D

Is a Dollar Too Cheap?

Substack’s own product team pushed back on Michelle’s note directly, warning about pushing the platform in a race to the bottom. We disagree with that framing. Substack already built the infrastructure — live video, Notes, an Apple TV integration on the way — that turns it into a platform for far more than long-form writing; treating a $1 buy-in as devaluation while encouraging creators to use every tool on the site doesn’t add up. A dollar is real money to a lot of readers. And for creators, a low buy-in rewards volume and consistency instead of preciousness — you have to keep showing up to make it worth someone’s dollar, which is a healthier incentive than gatekeeping behind a higher price tag.

Free Subs Matter As Much As Paid Ones

The model works because everyone matters. Every stream brings a couple of new free subscribers, and a share of those convert to paid once they’ve listened long enough to know they’ll want the back half of a broadcast they missed live. Michelle made the same point about her own note: readers who could never justify $5–10/month per writer are willing to try a $1 buy-in on ten different voices, which spreads real support across far more of the platform’s smaller creators. This powers the whole ecosystem, as more of those readers eventually start publishing themselves.

Follow Michelle and subscribe to The Ritualist for $1/month:

And if you’re not already a paid subscriber here, this is the actual $1/month link — no list-price confusion, no App Store markup: Subscribe to Zach’s $1 Buck Stack for $1/month

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