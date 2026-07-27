The Picture Game: Ratfuckery in Michigan, AI, The Mediapocalypse, Hunter, & Nazis

We bobbed and weaved because it was Friday. Two hours covering the $111 billion Paramount-WB merger getting more expensive by the day, four trailers Zach sent Evan this week, Sony and Microsoft’s servers cooking on the same afternoon, Katie Porter finding the exit door, Hunter Biden gossiping about everybody but himself, a real live test of personality-versus-platform playing out in Michigan, Linda McMahon’s China-mongering war on public education, Vance Boelter’s sentencing, and — brand new — Zach reacting live to a set of pictures he has absolutely no idea are coming.

As always, the whole thing is free live. On this replay, the paywall drops about halfway through — everything from Haley Stevens on is for paid subscribers only. It’s $1 a month or $10 a year, the best deal on Substack, probably in the known universe. The 80% discount applies automatically — but only if you check out on the web with your own credit card. Don’t upgrade through the App Store. They take too much. We only want a buck.

The $111 Billion Merger Just Got More Expensive

A federal judge extended the TRO freezing the Paramount merger through August 17th — Paramount was hoping to use their Trump-administration connections and the Ellison family’s ties to blow through this in three days flat, and a judge said no. That’s costing them something like $7 million a day. This is exactly the cost of trying to bribe and steal your way through with political connections, and it’s not always going to work.

If they are Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet, they’ve got more than half a hand — and it’s not looking good for the Avengers. This is corporate capture of the means of information itself. We have a term for that. State media.

Read: Judge Extends Temporary Restraining Order Pausing Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

This Week in Trailers

Four trailers hit our radar this week — here’s the quick take on each.

Resident Evil — Zach Cregger (Barbarian, Weapons) reboots the franchise, and it’s not a direct game adaptation so much as its own body-horror spiral: a guy on an organ pickup, a bad phone call, and suddenly it’s Resident Evil. Zach read the script months ago and has been waiting for these beats to hit the screen ever since.

The End of Oak Street — Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, an entire street transported back to the Jurassic era. The real reason to be excited: David Robert Mitchell directing, which means classic mean-spirited Amblin energy, not the cozy E.T. version people default to.

Coyote vs. Acme — Warner Brothers shelved this for a tax write-off, got dragged into selling it after industry outcry, and doesn’t even deserve their name on the trailer for how they treated it. It’s good. Go see it. Tickets are on sale.

Clayface — WB’s big DC swing after Superman landed and Supergirl face-planted. Body horror about a vain, failing actor turned monster by a botched cosmetic procedure — reads less like a supervillain movie and more like a looksmaxxing cautionary tale. Written by Mike Flanagan, so we’re cautiously optimistic.

Neither Company Is Ready For a Digital Future

PlayStation Network’s been down a full day; Xbox Live went down twelve hours after Microsoft announced an ad-supported “free hour” tier. Digital-only gamers on both platforms lost everything they paid for. Anyone with a disc in a drive kept playing. This is the “you don’t own it” problem we’ve been flagging for weeks, now playing out live — neither company has the digital infrastructure to back up what they’re selling. Vote with your dollars. Go support physical media.

Katie Porter Finds the Exit

Our once beloved Katie Porter has finally discovered the exit door and her next chapter: book influencer. She had her own big board, just like us — made scenes, made waves — but the spectacle never converted into legislative follow-through, and when it counted most, in this year’s gubernatorial primary, she stayed in the race attacking both Tom Steyer and Xavier Becerra all the way to the end instead of throwing her weight anywhere useful. Every day is a job audition when you’re a politician. She didn’t pass anything, and she failed to use her power to shift Democratic party politics when it mattered the most.

Read: ‘I am closing the door’: Katie Porter to leave politics, become a book influencer

A Programming Note, and Hunter Being Hunter

Hunter Biden resurfaced doing what Hunter does best: brilliant, funny, dangerous political messaging disguised as a gossip session, all built to protect himself from lawsuits by never quite naming names. He’s not on our team — he’s palling around with Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes — but Hunter has emerged as genuinely one of the funniest recurring characters of this season of American decline.

Programming note: On Monday the 27th at 8:30 am PST / 11:30 am EST, we’re hosting a watch party for the Minnesota Democratic Senate primary debate over on Certain Thoughts Substack . Join us for live coverage and commentary of Congresswoman Angie Craig vs. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan (we’re team Flanagan) – hosted by Minnesota Public Radio.

Democratic Ratfuckery, Live From Michigan 🔒

Democratic ratfucking, live from the great state of Michigan. Corporate-backed Haley Stevens vs. populist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed , and dark-money interests just ran a campaign implying Barack Obama endorsed Stevens. He didn’t, but Obama’s quiet non-video statement did nothing to stop the lie from spreading. Letting a false endorsement stand is functionally the same as giving one.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Stevens own campaign then sent a mailer under El-Sayed’s campaign logo claiming the Republican general election opponent had endorsed El-Sayed. If a politician lies to get in office, they’ll lie once they’re in it. The debate between the two is must-watch even at 1.2x — and if you’re short on time, the supercut of Haley Stevens’ breathing tells you everything about her wretched vibes, if not her abysmal substance.

“We Can’t Let China Lead In AI” 🔒

Linda McMahon — a wrestling exec with zero education credentials — appeared on Fox News hyping the abomination of charter AI schools and the threat of AI supremacy from red communist China. Strip the framing and it’s the same Cold War China-mongering repackaged as innovation policy, aimed at replacing teachers with subscription apps kids will need to pay for to learn fully revisionist US history. And this arms-race rhetoric isn’t just a McMahon problem. It’s bipartisan, with Sen. Adam Schiff (among other Dems) pushing AI “regulatory” legislation on the same grounds as the techno-fascist GOP.

Watch: Linda McMahon on the Alpha School

Vance Boelter Sentenced 🔒

Two consecutive life terms plus 40 years for the Christian-nationalist terrorist who murdered former Minnesota Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and kept a hit list of abortion providers. An easy slam dunk of a sentence — but it doesn’t touch the real story, which is the police response that let him keep attacking people after he’d already started. Every day is January 6.

Read: DOJ press release

The Picture Game 🔒

Brand new game to close the show: Evan surprises Zach with a set of pictures live on camera, with zero prep and zero warning. We get his reaction in real time. Watch it, don’t read about it — the full segment on the replay for paid subscribers.

Thanks to Soleil the foster pup for the cameos — if you’re in or near LA and can offer a good home (to a dog or a cat!), check out up Meaday Rescue .

Bad take, missed story, entertainment news we should cover? Drop it in the comments or DM us on Substack.

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