IT'S OVER: El-Sayed by 15

Haley Stevens just had the worst 24 hours of her life.

The day began with a Tavern Research poll showing her opponent, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, up by eleven points heading into the final weekend of the Michigan Democratic Senate contest. By noon, a second poll had hit the towers Stevens campaign, only this time showing El-Sayed up by fifteen.

By the end of the day, a third poll dropped – indicating El-Sayed up by a whopping seventeen points. While Haley Stevens’ political career unraveled in real time, Abdul El-Sayed fired off a sizzling endorsement ad from the party’s prohibitive 2028 presidential front-runner:

It was all apparently too much for Stevens, who closed the day with a Twitter crashout so bizarre, many were compelled to ask if it was even real. It was:

We were delighted by the polling, the AOC ad, and the crashout – but we weren’t surprised. Temperamentally, ideologically, and politically, everything was well on display Monday when Stevens debated El-Sayed in Detroit.

This is a historic document. Stevens may be a profoundly flawed candidate, but El-Sayed is such a remarkable political animal that his showing in their two head-to-head debates will go down in history as legendary performances. He transcended the moment and broke through in ways rarely seen in modern American politics.

We were so moved and so impressed by this debate, we rewatched it and stopped to comment along the way. Thank you to everyone who watched with us, especially those who contributed to the chat conversation – which is included in the replay.

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