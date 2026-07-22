LIVE FROM THE BIG BOARD

Coffee Clutch – Sunday, July 19

We came in punchy and left a little lighter – two hours at the big board covering the biggest weekend of Christopher Nolan’s career, lawsuits against Paramount’s proposed merger, the Tate brothers in cuffs at Miami International, wildfire smoke and the Epstein class, Schrödinger’s Mitch McConnell, the permanent war in Iran, the DOGE data heist, the USPS coming for your mail-in ballot, and Evan’s new essay on why impeachment is the only off-ramp left.

As always, the live stream was free in its entirety. On this replay, the second half – the USPS election-theft story and the full Impeach or Die discussion – is for paid subscribers only. It’s $1 a month or $10 a year, the best deal on Substack. (An 80% discount is applied automatically at checkout – but only if you check out on the web with your own card. Don’t upgrade through the App Store.

The Odyssey Breaks the Box Office

The biggest weekend of Nolan’s entire career – roughly $264 million global and $125 million domestic on the estimates, blowing past The Dark Knight Rises and Oppenheimer, the third-biggest opening of the year and the biggest for an R-rated picture. We get into why Universal is going to flood the zone with re-releases come awards season, and why the Oscar sweep already feels baked in.

Lawsuits from Every Angle: The Paramount Merger Under Siege

A three-tier legal assault on the $110 billion mega-merger – twelve states led by California AG Rob Bonta filing antitrust to block the Ellisons’ acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery; the Writers Guild in California federal court arguing the consolidation will gut the labor market for film and television; and the shareholders themselves suing the Paramount Skydance board in Delaware, alleging the deal involved promises of illegal private benefits to President Trump. The margin call is coming from inside the house.

We also get into the sneakiest part of the story: the deal deadline. If these lawsuits delay long enough, Paramount may have to walk away – and pay Warner Bros. billions for the privilege.

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The Tate Brothers Finally Face the Music

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested at Miami International – 42 new charges against Andrew, including rape, human trafficking, and assault, plus 17 against Tristan, with extradition to the UK expected. We break down who these men are, the manosphere ecosystem of platforms, payment processors, and enablers that made their empire possible, and why it matters that this case is coming out of Miami – Mar-a-Lago land, Epstein territory.

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The Best Summer of the Rest of Your Life

Canada is burning and the entire East Coast is blanketed in smoke – First Nations communities abandoned, carcinogenic air across the northern United States, and a heat wave that makes staying inside as untenable as going out. We discuss Olivia Rosane’s piece on calls for Nuremberg trials for Big Oil – and why we’d take it further. It isn’t just Big Oil. It’s Big Tech, the oligarchy, the whole Epstein class.

Schrödinger’s Mitch

Is Mitch McConnell alive? Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he’s received contacts from multiple intelligence agencies suggesting the senator is brain dead or dead – while McConnell’s office stays radio silent and releases photos that the internet immediately clocked as likely AI. We walk through the shirt-logo discrepancy, the non-denials, the legal threats to small creators that never come with actual cease-and-desists, and the real stakes: a special election deadline in a state governed by a Democrat.

Our editorial position: this is an open cover-up, and we’re covering it that way. If we’re wrong, Senator, come on the stream and prove it.

Read and Watch:

The Permanent War in Iran

The “gentle flare-up” that keeps escalating – missile strikes on American military bases over the weekend, an official death toll of 14 that we flatly do not believe, and thousands of military families posting anonymously that they haven’t heard from deployed loved ones in months. We get into the footage-verification problem in 2026 (what’s AI, what’s real), the cone of silence around service families, the Strait of Hormuz closing again, and why a hot war is exactly the message MAGA wants.

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The DOGE Heist Was the Mission

Mission accomplished – DOGE did unprecedented damage in record time: hundreds of thousands of lives lost, crucial infrastructure gutted, and the extraction of Americans’ most sensitive personal data to train AI models. It wasn’t a failure. It was a heist. We get into the Musk–Trump “feud” as pure kayfabe, and why congressional Democrats grilling DOGE staffers on the definition of “waste, fraud, and abuse” only validates the decades-old propaganda narrative used to hollow out the safety net and send people into the open arms of authoritarians.

The USPS Comes for Your Ballot 🔒

The quiet dismantling of vote-by-mail ahead of the midterms – under a (first) Trump-era order, the Postal Service wants states to hand over the personal information of every registered mail-in voter before their ballots get delivered. We connect it to the long history of poll intimidation, the lifted GOP consent decree, ICE agents showing up at polling locations, and why the mail-in vote matters more now than it ever has.

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Impeach or Die 🔒

Evan’s new essay went up this weekend on Certain Thoughts – the argument that we are already in a civil war, one that looks less like 1861 and more like Syria or Myanmar, and that impeachment, conviction, and removal is the only off-ramp the Constitution leaves us. We walk through why the courts are foreclosed (Trump v. United States), why the 14th Amendment is foreclosed (the Colorado ballot case), and why the pressure belongs on Congress – not on Trump.

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