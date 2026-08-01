Haley Stevens’ Historic Crashout, the AOC–AES Endorsement, and the Best Latke in Los Angeles

LEGEND.

We came in giddy and rode the wave for two and a half hours – a regional sweep of good Midwest news, the full autopsy of Haley Stevens’ historic crashout, a demographic truth nuke on who’s actually driving the DSA’s ascendancy in the party, the AOC–Abdul El-Sayed endorsement ad pulsating with 2028 vibes, and a rousing round of the picture game.

As always, the live stream was free in its entirety. On this replay, the second half – bonus Stevens memes, AOC, the disorienting new right-wing influencer technique, and the Canter’s Deli/Anajak Thai collab – is for paid subscribers only. It’s $1 a month or $10 a year, the best deal on Substack. (An 80% discount is applied automatically at checkout – but only if you check out on the web with your own card. Don’t upgrade through the App Store.)

The Midwest Is Having a Moment

It’s deeper than Michigan – it’s coursing through the whole region. Before we even got to Haley Stevens, we wanted to zoom out. In Illinois, voters picked Juliana Stratton over Raja Krishnamurti for the Democratic Senate nomination, with Governor Pritzker’s endorsement behind her. In Minnesota, Peggy Flanagan is pulling ahead of Angie Craig after the DFL convention endorsed her outright, with the actual primary set for August 11. In Wisconsin, DSA member Francesca Hong has emerged as the favorite for governor. And in Ohio, grizzled progressive veteran Sherrod Brown – back after his 2024 loss to Bernie Moreno – is polling eight points ahead of John Husted, with a real chance Amy Acton knocks off Vivek Ramaswamy for governor at the same time. None of this is happening in isolation. It’s a regional trend, and it’s breaking left.

The Crashout

Three polls in 24 hours sent Haley Stevens into a tailspin. A SoCal Strategies poll had Abdul El-Sayed up 17 points; an Emerson College poll had Stevens down 15 to 16. Another poll showed a margin of 11. The debate performance that preceded it already looked like a campaign that knew it was over, and what followed on Stevens’ own account was, to put it gently, unhinged – a post so far off the rails that its continued existence, unedited, hours later, is its own indictment of the candidate and her spiraling campaign operation.

Meanwhile, a wave of hilarious impression videos leaning into her stump-speech tics is the icing on the crashout cake. This new genre of Haley Stevens memes primarily exploits the gap between her sudden, clumsy courting of Black voters (Jim Clyburn flown in, an Obama standee on the trail that all but insists “I’d vote for Obama a third time if I could”) and a record that hasn’t moved the needle on Flint’s water. Meanwhile El-Sayed – a doctor by training – keeps running up the scoreboard on the plainest possible version of public health: mobile eye clinics outside schools, kids walking out with glasses. It’s hard to counter that with vibes.

Watch and read:

The Truth Nuke: The DSA Energizes the Exact Voters Dems Are Obsessed With

This is the data point of the week. A CNN poll on Democratic-aligned Americans who identify as democratic socialists found them younger (59% under 45), whiter (57% to 49%), less likely to hold a college degree (66% to 54%), and more likely to earn under $100,000 a year (76% to 65%) than non-DSA-aligned Democrats.

Under-educated, working-class voters used to power Democratic supermajorities throughout much of the previous century – but losses to Trump have triggered a crisis as Republicans absorb masses of these previously reliably Democratic voters. This poll shows the DSA may be the best bet to rebuild the coalition.

The old reactionary centrist “this is coastal elite politics” line doesn’t survive contact with the data – if anything, democratic socialism is polling stronger with less-educated, lower-income, whiter voters than the rest of the party. It’s a cross-class coalition, and it scrambles just about every lazy narrative currently being deployed against it.

The Endorsement: AOC and Abdul El-Sayed 🔒

We’ve wanted to see AOC do exactly this for years. The new endorsement ad for El-Sayed is a genuinely excellent piece of political media – tightly cut, beautifully mixed, and built around a message that’s a deliberate departure from the last two cycles’ sloganeering: not “when they go low, we go high,” not “when we fight, we win,” but we only win when all of us win – a riff on the old Paul Wellstone formulation, “we all do better when we all do better.” It’s a subtle rebuke of everything that came before it, and it’s already showing up in the numbers across the Midwest.

The DNC Left $29,000 on the Table 🔒

Ken Martin’s DNC got taken by an email scam to the tune of $29,000 – and honestly, it’s the least damning number of his tenure. It’s a small, dumb story, but it’s a window into a party apparatus that picked the wrong Midwest chair when it had Ben Wickler on the table, and it’s chump change next to what’s actually been squandered in fundraising and strategy over the last cycle.

The Picture Game, Round Two 🔒

We played five rounds of Producer Zach’s favorite/least favorite segment – no prep, no foreknowledge, just his live unfiltered reaction. The picture game is reserved exclusively for paid subscribers, so throw us a buck if you want to watch.

And last but not least: meet Soleil the incredible foster dog looking for a permanent home. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, follow along at hidoggy_fosters on Instagram or check out Maeday Rescue. Thanks for being with us – see you next Friday.

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