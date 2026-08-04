Great Power ➡️ Great Responsibility: Spider-Man, Wellstone, The Bulwark, Norm Finkelstein & Hasan Piker, and State AGs

We hit triple digits this week – 100 subscribers, 20 of you paid – so thank you. This one’s got The Bulwark’s newest, ugliest McCarthyism, Norman Finkelstein versus Hasan Piker, a sitting attorney general who says she doesn’t feel safe at her own party’s convention, a rediscovered piece of 1990s Paul Wellstone lore, and the domestic box office numbers that broke all-time records. Rest in pussy, Vincent Pastore.

As always, the live stream was free in its entirety. On this replay, the second half is for paid subs only: Norm Finkelstein going ten rounds with Hasan Piker, a brutal take on who Marvel does and doesn’t bother to advertise, and the picture game. It’s $1 a month or $10 a year, the best deal on Substack. (An 80% discount is applied automatically at checkout – but only if you check out on the web with your own card. Don’t upgrade through the App Store.)

RIP Vincent Pastore

We tipped our hats and our cigars to a guy who lived a genuinely gigantic life. Vincent Pastore – Big Pussy on The Sopranos, and a face you’d know from Goodfellas, Carlito’s Way, Mickey Blue Eyes, and a dozen more – died this week at 81. He found real fame late, after full careers doing other things, and it showed: every interview with the guy is as entertaining as his best scenes. We rolled him off the boat the way the show would have wanted. Rest in pussy, Vincent.

Watch:

You Can Take the Nazi Out of the GOP, But You Can’t Take the GOP Out of the Nazi

Mona Charen wrote possibly the single worst version yet of “the DSA is secretly a gift to the GOP” – and she’s the last person who should be making that argument. In a recent piece, the Bulwark’s DEI hire goes case by case through European social democracies to argue that none of them are “really” socialist, then pivots to blame DSA-aligned primary winners for handing Republicans a talking point she well knows to be false.

Charen spent decades building the exact conservative worldview she’s now selling back to Democrats with a fresh coat of paint, and the empirical data she’d need to make her “bad politics” case doesn’t exist – if anything, the voters the party needs to re-energize are inspired by the DSA, not turned off from it.

This is the same move The Bulwark has made over and over, and it’s the reason Certain Thoughts has spent 30-plus hours on our own series reality checking the million-subscriber media outlet. Same coalition, different decade: the neoconservatives who spent their careers wrong about everything from Iraq to healthcare showed up in Democratic media with zero accountability for the damage, and now they’re attacking us from inside the tent instead of outside it.

Read:

1990 Paul Wellstone Ads Are Still the Blueprint

We found some old Wellstone campaign ads on C-SPAN’s archive and they hold up disturbingly well. Wellstone – patron saint of this show, and of both of our politics – succeeded by being a troll for the people: a little guy with a green bus, poking the actual power structure on behalf of Minnesotans who didn’t feel represented, and then legislating exactly the way he campaigned. It’s the same energy that’s carried AOC and Zohran Mamdani since: not a great ad campaign grafted onto a candidate, but a candidate who the ad campaign could actually just point a camera at.

Watch: Paul Wellstone’s 1990 campaign ads

Michigan’s AG Says She Doesn’t Feel Safe at Her Own Convention

This wasn’t on the show plan, but we had to detour to touch on it. Michigan Attorney General @Dana Nessel announced she’s skipping her own party’s nominating convention next month, saying she doesn’t “feel safe” after being booed at a prior event and accused of being a “neo-Nazi” by a party official. Here’s the thing: everything Nessel actually describes – getting yelled at, getting booed, getting uncomfortable questions about a genocide her office has done nothing to prosecute – is about accountability, not safety.

Conflating “my constituents are angry with my record” with “I am in danger” is exactly the move that lets elected fascism run amok and lets the “opposition” away without challenging it. And it’s happening in the state where Nessel, as AG, has the actual legal authority to prosecute ICE conduct and has largely declined to use it.

Read: Jewish Democrats back Nessel’s decision to skip the convention

Spider-Man Shatters the Record

An estimated $927 million globally and $355 million domestic, all without a single IMAX screen. Preliminary numbers put Spider-Man: Brand New Day just $2.1 million short of the all-time domestic opening-weekend record – behind only Avengers: Endgame – while The Odyssey continues to hold every IMAX screen worldwide. It’s a genuinely historic number for a franchise a lot of people had written off. We’ll give Marvel and Disney their flowers here; the criticism is coming, but it’s coming after the paywall.

Norm Finkelstein vs. Hasan Piker 🔒

Legendary boomer antizionist Norm Finkelstein went on legendary zoomer antizionist Hasan Piker’s show for three hours and it’s one of the more substantive things we’ve seen all year. Two guys who share almost the entire same factual foundation, sharpening each other on the places where they genuinely disagree – with Finkelstein doing what he’s always done: total, practiced immunity to how anyone reacts to him. It’s provocative, morally staggering – and at times, totally hysterical. Watch it at 1.5x. Both of them talk slow enough that it sounds completely normal sped up.

The MCU’s Race to the Bottom 🔒

Marvel had its biggest opening weekend in years, and the same weekend, quietly buried a Black-led show that got Emmy nominations. Wonder Man’s cancellation is the latest in a pattern going back to Endgame: Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, Armor Wars, The Marvels – projects led by Black and brown talent that got dumped with zero marketing regardless of reviews, while white-led properties get reshoots, ad budgets, and $80 million paychecks for Robert Downey Jr. to come back. The data backs this up – UCLA’s own media studies data show diverse casts outperform at the box office – which makes the pattern harder to explain as anything other than a damning choice.

The Picture Game, Round Three 🔒

We played five rounds of Producer Zach’s favorite/least favorite segment – no prep, no foreknowledge, just his live unfiltered reaction. The picture game is reserved exclusively for paid subscribers, so throw us a buck if you want to watch.

Thanks for being with us this week, and for getting Producer Zach’s $1 Buck Stack to 100 – see you next time.

Leave a comment

Share

Producer Zach costs $1.

I’m the Arizona Iced Tea of Substack. Premium access will always cost $1 a month. Join the community for $1/month (or $10/year) – unlocking:

PREMIUM ACCESS TO ALL MY VIDEOS (PRICELESS)

CHAT PRIVILEGES TO PARTICIPATE IN MY LIVE DISCUSSIONS (PRICELESS)

MEMBERSHIP IN THE ZACHSTACK COMMUNITY (PRICELESS)

When you subscribe, DO NOT CHECK OUT THROUGH APPLE. Apple’s checkout is wildly inflated, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. If you see $5/month or $50/year – that’s FAKE NEWS. The real price is $1/month. Click through to your browser (pay with Credit Card), and you’ll get full access for $1/month:

Subscribe for $1/month (or $10/year)