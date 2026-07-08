Platner, McConnell and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

THE GRAHAM PLATNER IMPLOSION – All Oyster, No Pearl

Maine Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Graham Platner is facing intense pressure to drop out of his race following an explicit and credible sexual assault allegation.

Platner has vehemently denied the accusation, calling it “categorically false,” but stated that his campaign is “taking the time to reflect on the best path forward.”

We sift through the wreckage of the bombshell claims, detailing the intricacies of the case and what it means for the general election against incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins. We also discuss how this betrayal could affect the overall momentum of the progressive populist movement currently sweeping traditional Democratic politics.

WEEKEND AT McCONNELL’S

A surge in rumors that Mitch McConnell has been kept out of sight on critical life support for the past three weeks following his mid-June medical emergency.

Is the GOP pulling a classic Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) routine to dodge a special election deadline? Why did McConnell’s wife bolt to China mere days after her husband went into a coma – and what is the legality of her meeting China’s Vice President?

Will the turtle poke his head out of his shell one final time? We’re grabbing our shovels to dig up the truth... and maybe a shallow grave.

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McMORROW DANCES HER WAY BACK TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR

Amidst the chaos, Mallory McMorrow has officially suspended her campaign for the U.S. Senate, leaving a two-way race between moderate U.S. Rep. (and AIPAC-funded) Haley Stevens and upstart progressive champion Abdul El-Sayed.

We unpack McMorrow’s meteoric rise after a 2022 viral speech on the floor of the Michigan State Senate put her in the national spotlight, and examine the series of comical-to-catastrophic choices that led to her campaign collapse. Was it fence-sitting, peak-2016 BIG FACE cringe, or dalliances with rank Islamophobia that ultimately crashed her Hot Wheels?

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