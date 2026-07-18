Fridays News Dump @ Zach's $1 Buck Stack

﻿It’s been a few days. We had a lot to catch up on.

It’s the Friday news dump. In this wide ranging conversation, we covered major news stories across politics, culture, and business. We hope you enjoy the conversation as much as we did.

As always, this entire conversation was free to view live. But the second half of the replay is behind a paywall. To watch the whole thing, upgrade to a paid subscription to Zach’s $1 Buck Stack.

In this discussion, we covered:

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