Fridays News Dump @ Zach's $1 Buck Stack

It’s been a few days. We had a lot to catch up on.
It’s the Friday news dump. In this wide ranging conversation, we covered major news stories across politics, culture, and business. We hope you enjoy the conversation as much as we did.
As always, this entire conversation was free to view live. But the second half of the replay is behind a paywall. To watch the whole thing, upgrade to a paid subscription to Zach’s $1 Buck Stack.
In this discussion, we covered:
West Hollywood’s biblical-scale sinkhole and dramatic flooding
Deuce Davis’s dismantling of ahistorical Lindsey Graham remembrances
Author Jesse James Rose’s reflection on Graham’s private life and public legacy
Democratic pollster and consultant Anat Shenker-Osorio’s searing Substack post Don’t Make the Argument
The US Navy Blue Angels violating protocol and buzzing beachgoers in Pensacola, Florida with a dangerously low flyover
Secretary of Defense Hegseth mocking the outrage over the maneuver, posting “the flyovers will continue until morale improves”
Trump Administration plans to fence off a massive perimeter of public lands surrounding the White House
Trump installing a permanent granite helipad on the White House lawn
Reports on the latest ICE killer’s history of violent behavior and courageous testimony from his ex-wife that he asked her to lie about the abuse.
Reporting in Forbes (!) on Sony’s scandalous decision to discontinue physical media production and the widespread backlash
A previous edition of Zach’s $1 Buck Stack in which we reported on the Sony scandal
Coverage of Sony’s stock deline
Hilariously tacky limited-edition The Odyssey popcorn collectibles
Trump plans to sell early-access insider trading intel on Truth Social for $100,000 a month
Congressman (and likely presidential candidate) Ro Khanna's highly publicized fact-finding trip to the Israel-occupied West Bank. Khanna was detained by settlers and the Israel Defense Forces, an experience he shared with Wajahat Ali here
Haaretz reporting on the Israel Defense Forces’ activation of the Hannibal Directive on October 7
Whether Zionism is a death cult
Coming to grips with the true nature of Israel and pro-Israel politics