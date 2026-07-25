Zach's $1 Buck Stack

Zach's $1 Buck Stack

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First Reactions: Substack's Bombshell AI Announcement

Assessing Substack's partnership with Pangram "AI detection" technology
Evan Stern's avatar
Producer Zach's avatar
Evan Stern and Producer Zach

To AI or not to AI? To scan for AI?

We hopped on a short live to explain Substack’s bombshell announcement that it has integrated Pangram “AI detection” services into the platform. This is an evolving conversation. In the days to come we will have more to say, but our initial reaction: this is a good thing.

We’ve been privately discussing AI – at times with great heat – for years. Beyond the immediate implications for Substack readers and writers, we addressed our own relationship to AI as creators, including where we have fallen short. Thank you for allowing us to bring the conversation out in the open. And please chime in with your comments, questions, or other thoughts. Mentioned in the video:

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