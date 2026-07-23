We went deep on this one. Our Odyssey stream was longer than the actual film.

Believe it or not, we have much more to say about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey (2026). This four-hour stream covered merely a fraction of our thoughts. After we’ve had more opportunities to rewatch the film and reflect, we will return to reopen The Odyssey conversation. For now, enjoy the first four hours free – no paywall.

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