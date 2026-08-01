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Haley Stevens’ Historic Crashout, the AOC–AES Endorsement, and the Best Latke in Los Angeles
Watch now | Watch now | The Midwest is swinging left and Haley Stevens is swinging at phantoms
7 hrs ago
•
Producer Zach
and
Evan Stern
3
3
2:29:58
July 2026
IT'S OVER: El-Sayed by 15
Watch now | The blowout in Michigan's Democratic Senate primary
Jul 31
•
Producer Zach
and
Evan Stern
10
4
5
2:13:13
Angie Craig v. Peggy Flanagan: MN Dem Primary Debate Coverage
Producer Zach and I provide live commentary on the high-stakes debate
Published on Certain Thoughts
•
Jul 29
1:35:50
The Picture Game: Ratfuckery in Michigan, AI, The Mediapocalypse, Hunter, & Nazis
Live From the Big Board — Friday, July 24
Jul 27
•
Producer Zach
and
Evan Stern
3
2
2:12:07
First Reactions: Substack's Bombshell AI Announcement
Assessing Substack's partnership with Pangram "AI detection" technology
Jul 25
•
Evan Stern
and
Producer Zach
6
2
56:23
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (2026)
Watch now | An epic livestream journey
Jul 23
•
Evan Stern
and
Producer Zach
9
2
3:55:55
LIVE FROM THE BIG BOARD
Watch now | The coffee's hot and so are these takes
Jul 22
•
Evan Stern
and
Producer Zach
9
2
1:47:53
Fridays News Dump @ Zach's $1 Buck Stack
The good, the bad, the ugly, the catastrophic, the cataclysmic, the sublime
Jul 18
•
Evan Stern
and
Producer Zach
10
2
2:00:11
Platner, McConnell and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Graham Platner Sexual Assault and Rape Allegations, Maine Senate, Mitch McConnell Dead or Alive? Mallory McMorrow and the Michigan Democratic Primary
Jul 8
•
Producer Zach
and
Evan Stern
5
4
1:34:15
July 5: America's Hangover
Watch now | Evan and I recover from the 250th July 4 shitshow: fireworks, fascist demonstrations, and frat boy hooliganism from sea to shining sea
Jul 7
•
Evan Stern
and
Producer Zach
8
1
1:12:34
Physical Media Apocalypse & The Anatomy of a Moral Panic
Evan and I discuss Sony's earth-shattering physical media announcement and his post debunking the Scott Wiener moral panic.
Jul 4
•
Producer Zach
and
Evan Stern
3
5
1:44:33
© 2026 Producer Zach
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