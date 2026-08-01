Zach's $1 Buck Stack

July 2026

IT'S OVER: El-Sayed by 15
Watch now | The blowout in Michigan's Democratic Senate primary
  Producer Zach and Evan Stern
2:13:13
Angie Craig v. Peggy Flanagan: MN Dem Primary Debate Coverage
Producer Zach and I provide live commentary on the high-stakes debate
Published on Certain Thoughts  
1:35:50
The Picture Game: Ratfuckery in Michigan, AI, The Mediapocalypse, Hunter, & Nazis
Live From the Big Board — Friday, July 24
  Producer Zach and Evan Stern
2:12:07
First Reactions: Substack's Bombshell AI Announcement
Assessing Substack's partnership with Pangram "AI detection" technology
  Evan Stern and Producer Zach
56:23
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (2026)
Watch now | An epic livestream journey
  Evan Stern and Producer Zach
3:55:55
LIVE FROM THE BIG BOARD
Watch now | The coffee's hot and so are these takes
  Evan Stern and Producer Zach
1:47:53
Fridays News Dump @ Zach's $1 Buck Stack
The good, the bad, the ugly, the catastrophic, the cataclysmic, the sublime
  Evan Stern and Producer Zach
2:00:11
Platner, McConnell and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Graham Platner Sexual Assault and Rape Allegations, Maine Senate, Mitch McConnell Dead or Alive? Mallory McMorrow and the Michigan Democratic Primary
  Producer Zach and Evan Stern
1:34:15
July 5: America's Hangover
Watch now | Evan and I recover from the 250th July 4 shitshow: fireworks, fascist demonstrations, and frat boy hooliganism from sea to shining sea
  Evan Stern and Producer Zach
1:12:34
Physical Media Apocalypse & The Anatomy of a Moral Panic
Evan and I discuss Sony's earth-shattering physical media announcement and his post debunking the Scott Wiener moral panic.
  Producer Zach and Evan Stern
1:44:33
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